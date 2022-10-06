Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1987 Acura Legend Sedan
Honda was the first of the Japanese car companies to create a separate luxury brand to sell abroad, beating Nissan and Toyota by several years. When the first Acuras appeared here in late 1986, there were two models: a dressed-up, hot-rodded Civic and an innovative midsize luxury machine co-developed with Austin Rover. Here's an early example of the latter car, found in a Colorado self-service car graveyard.
Think of All the Potential In This 6-Wheel 1985 Chevy Astro Van for Sale
via CraigslistI know that look—you're getting ideas. I'm getting some too.
Truth About Cars
Positive Terminals: Honda Announces EV Investment in Ohio
It has been exactly 45 years since Honda announced it would put plans in motion to begin building vehicles in the United States. Given that important date in company history, we shouldn’t be too surprised it chose today to announce they are investing several billion dollars in Ohio, all earmarked for EVs.
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini's Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part XII)
Ferruccio Lamborghini finally realized his dream of a proper four-seat grand touring coupe with the introduction of the Espada in 1968. The Espada entered production after a long and difficult styling process, which occurred simultaneously with a long and difficult engineering process. After multiple restyling attempts (and the use of a canned Jaguar coupe design), the Espada was produced in its Series I format from March 1968 to November 1969.
CARS・
Comments / 0