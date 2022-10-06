ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas Trooper Under Investigation, Hired As Uvalde School Cop Now Fired

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

UPDATE: Crimson Elizondo has been fired by Uvalde CISD after she was identified by CNN as one of the Texas Department of Public Safety officers under investigation for the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in May.

Original story continues below:

A former Texas state trooper currently under investigation for her role in the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School now has a new job as a Uvalde school district police department officer , the force which has been under fire for its "failed" response to the May 24 shooting.

After 19 children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde earlier this year, law enforcement was put under a microscope for its response which was deemed an "abject failure." Crimson Elizondo is among the seven Texas Department of Public Safety officers being investigated, according to CNN . Elizondo no longer works for DPS and was hired as a police officer for Uvalde CISD , "where her role is to protect some of the very same children who survived the Robb Elementary shooting," the news outlet reports.

Elizondo's hiring has caused a stir among parents, who recognize her from body cam footage released from the shooting. "We are disgusted and angry at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s (UCISD) decision to hire Officer Crimson Elizondo. Her hiring puts into question the credibility and thoroughness of UCISD’s HR and vetting practices," family representatives said in a statement.

More details about Elizondo's new position can be found here .

