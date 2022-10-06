ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lucky Texas Resident Claims Whopping Mega Millions Lottery Prize

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident is now several million dollars richer after claiming a whopping lottery prize.

A resident from Brownsville claimed a second-tier Mega Millions lottery prize worth $4 million for the drawing on September 23, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday (October 6). The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Circle K at 100 S. Arroyo Blvd. in Los Fresnos. It matched all five white ball numbers (5-50-53-58-64) but not the Mega Ball number (22). The Megaplier number was 4.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.

In more Texas Lottery news, a Watauga resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.025 million for the drawing held on September 26. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth.

Furthermore, a resident from Michigan claimed a winning $1,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket . And before you ask, yes non-Texans can claim Texas Lottery prizes — as long as they're purchased from licensed retailers in the state. The Michigan claimant did just that! The winning ticket was purchased at Nastaeen Food Mart at 1360 N. Interstate 35 E. in Lancaster.

Earlier this week, a Katy resident claimed a whopping $19 million lottery prize for the Lotto Texas drawing on September 17. The Katy resident said they were "surprised" when they realized they had won and "pray(ed) to God to be able to have good administration and wisdom," they told the Texas Lottery. The claimant said they plan on using the winnings for traveling and business.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#The Texas Lottery#Megaplier#Texas Two Step#Diamond Riches#Non Texans#Nastaeen Food Mart
