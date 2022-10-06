ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Mikie Russo To Be Honored By Ronald McDonald House New York Metro

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCT4L_0iOndSr700

Mikie Russo our friend, wedding planner and our craftsman joined us on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show today to talk all about his work with the Ronald McDonald House of New York Metro as well as Elvis's wedding and other holiday things.

There's nothing like having Elvis's good friend on the show and we always get to hear the inside stories of Elvis's wedding including why they had to shut down the street and what they did with the carpet they bought for the venue. We also get to hear a story of Mikie's where he ordered flowers for Mariah Carey from Jennifer Hudson! Watch above for all the tea.

PLUS you can donate to Ronald McDonald house through Elvis Duran here.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vibe

Coolio’s Ashes To Be Encased In Jewelry, Worn By Family Members

While Coolio will live on through the memories of Hip-Hop lovers for generations to come, the late rapper will be even closer to his immediate loved ones, as his ashes will be turned into precious pieces for his family. TMZ reports that his death certificate confirms the Los Angeles rapper has been cremated. The plan is now to encase his ashes in jewelry that will be worn by his 10 children and other family members, specifically pendants that will adorn necklaces given out to all of them.More from VIBE.comCoolio Was Set To Headline Las Vegas Residency Prior To His DeathKenan &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'

Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Elvis Duran
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
MUSIC
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

13K+
Followers
528
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy