Mikie Russo To Be Honored By Ronald McDonald House New York Metro

Mikie Russo our friend, wedding planner and our craftsman joined us on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show today to talk all about his work with the Ronald McDonald House of New York Metro as well as Elvis's wedding and other holiday things.

There's nothing like having Elvis's good friend on the show and we always get to hear the inside stories of Elvis's wedding including why they had to shut down the street and what they did with the carpet they bought for the venue. We also get to hear a story of Mikie's where he ordered flowers for Mariah Carey from Jennifer Hudson! Watch above for all the tea.

PLUS you can donate to Ronald McDonald house through Elvis Duran here.