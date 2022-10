Every month, over 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program, which is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. In Texas County, the caseload is 948. Missouri WIC offers...

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO