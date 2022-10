Last night, Tedeschi Trucks Band closed out their seven-night run at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. After kicking things off on Sept. 29, the band’s final gig landed on Oct. 8 and presented a second set sit-in with Ricky “Red Dirt” Gordon during a take on Dr. John’s “I Walk on Guilded Splinters.” To follow up on their guest sit-in, the band broke into the John Prine staple “Angel From Montgomery,” which bled into a debut cover of Harry Style’s “Sign of the Times,” led by Susan Tedeschi. Watch below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO