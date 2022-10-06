ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

tvinsider.com

‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
tvinsider.com

‘Mythic Quest’ Teases Dueling Companies in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Mythic Quest is gearing up for its third season and the newest trailer from Apple TV+ teases a tale of dueling companies. Set to premiere Friday, November 11, Mythic Quest hails from co-creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, who also work together on FX‘s long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The 10-episode third season of this workplace comedy will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day and drop weekly installments each Friday through January 6, 2023.
tvinsider.com

‘Avenue 5’ Kicks Off Season 2 With More Bad News (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Avenue 5 Season 2 premiere “No One Wants an Argument About Reality.”]. And to think: Those in the know thought the eight additional years it would take Avenue 5 to get home was bad. Five months have passed since the...
tvinsider.com

Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Turns 10: Where Are Its Alums Now?

Chicago Fire has been on the air for 10 years now? How time burns!. Yes, the NBC drama that kicked off Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe hits its 10th anniversary on October 10, and we’re marking the occasion with updates on 10 alums from the firefighter show. Jessy...
tvinsider.com

‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)

Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
tvinsider.com

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!. Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.
tvinsider.com

‘Pit Bulls and Parolees’ to End With Season 19 — Watch the Emotional Trailer (VIDEO)

After 18 seasons of helping pit bulls find forever homes, Animal Planet‘s Pit Bulls and Parolees will end with Season 19, TV Insider can exclusively reveal. The Pit Bulls and Parolees final season announcement also comes with the trailer for the upcoming season, premiering Saturday, October 22 on Animal Planet. Check out the sweet pups and their parolee handlers in the Season 19 trailer, above.
tvinsider.com

A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest

A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
tvinsider.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss on Serena’s Decision Not to Shoot [Spoiler]

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6 “Together.”]. After June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are captured and separated, it’s probably not a surprise to her that she finds herself staring down a gun by the end of the latest Handmaid’s Tale episode. But what does follow very much is.
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
tvinsider.com

‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
tvinsider.com

Cult Movie ‘The Wicker Man’ Set to Become TV Series

The classic horror movie The Wicker Man is set to be adapted into a television series by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions and Urban Myth Films. According to Deadline, BAFTA-winning writer Howard Overman (War of the Worlds) has written the script, and Imaginarium and Urban Myth have acquired the rights from Studiocanal. The project is currently in the early stages of being pitched to potential broadcasters.
