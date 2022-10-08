Newcastle vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

The Newcastle vs Brentford live stream is a clash between two top 10 teams who have both started the season in good form and look to keep it that way — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Newcastle vs Brentford live stream date, time, channels

The Newcastle vs Brentford live stream takes place today (Saturday, October 8).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After a string of frustrating draws, Newcastle claimed their second win of the season last weekend against Fulham. The good news doesn't stop there for the Magpies, as Callum Wilson returned to the starting XI and even bagged the opening goal of the game.

Even better, there are promising reports that tricky winger Allan Saint-Maximin could be available for the visit of Brentford to St James’ Park. However, record-signing Alexander Isak will, unfortunately, miss out due to a thigh problem that also prevented him from playing in West London.

Brentford have also been dealt an injury blow ahead of traveling up to the northeast of England. Captain Pontus Jansson looks unlikely to make the long journey after picking up a hamstring injury during a goalless draw with Bournemouth.

At least star striker Ivan Toney will be raring to score in front of the sold-out St James' Park crowd. The 26-year old forward spent three unhappy years on Tyneside where he only managed two first-team appearances. He scored in this fixture last season, and will definitely want to further prove to his former club that they were wrong to sell him on the cheap to Peterborough in 2018.

Newcastle and Brentford both currently sit in the Premier League top 10 and will no doubt be very keen to ultimately finish there come the end of the season, making this an important game for both sides.

Here's how they line up:



Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Guimaraes, Murphy, WIlson



Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Ajer, Baptiste, Mbuemo, Toney, DaSilva

The only way to find out how this one plays out is by watching a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream and we’ll show you how to do so below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with a cable TV package.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV . The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Newcastle vs Brentford kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Newcastle vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN .

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer .

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .