ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon sale takes $100 off iPad mini 6 ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owWEz_0iOnVEWf00

Amazon sales are getting more enticing as we inch closer to next week's Prime Early Access Sale . The 48-hour sale, which begins on October 11, will be a Prime member exclusive event. However, if you can't wait till then, we've spotted one of our favorite devices at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/2021) on sale for $399 at Amazon . That's $100 off and one of the best iPad deals around. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale for $549 , which is also $100 off. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0iOnVEWf00

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review , we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. All models are $100 off at Amazon right now. View Deal

In our iPad mini 6 review , we named Apple's 2021 tablet one of the best iPads you can buy. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display).

The new tablet also sports a better A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the iPhone 13 . In our tests, the the iPad mini 6 notched a solid 4,540 score on Geekbench 5, which beats the iPad Air 4 (4,262, A14 Bionic), iPad 9 (3387, A13 Bionic), and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (907, MediaTek MT8768T).

It's still unclear if we'll see an October Apple event this month. But in terms of Apple deals , this is as good as they get.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Mini#Apple Ipad Air#Prime Early Access Sale#Liquid Retina#The Apple Pencil 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy