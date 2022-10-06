Amazon sale takes $100 off iPad mini 6 ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon sales are getting more enticing as we inch closer to next week's Prime Early Access Sale . The 48-hour sale, which begins on October 11, will be a Prime member exclusive event. However, if you can't wait till then, we've spotted one of our favorite devices at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/2021) on sale for $399 at Amazon . That's $100 off and one of the best iPad deals around. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale for $549 , which is also $100 off. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes ).

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review , we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. All models are $100 off at Amazon right now. View Deal

In our iPad mini 6 review , we named Apple's 2021 tablet one of the best iPads you can buy. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display).

The new tablet also sports a better A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the iPhone 13 . In our tests, the the iPad mini 6 notched a solid 4,540 score on Geekbench 5, which beats the iPad Air 4 (4,262, A14 Bionic), iPad 9 (3387, A13 Bionic), and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (907, MediaTek MT8768T).

It's still unclear if we'll see an October Apple event this month. But in terms of Apple deals , this is as good as they get.