Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett for Underdog Quote

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie doesn't feel like an underdog.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll Kenny Pickett out for his first NFL starter as they face a historic spread. Pittsburgh will head to Orchard Park as 14.5-point underdogs, a margin the Steelers haven't been given to the team since the 1970 merger.

Pickett doesn't feel like the team's an underdog, though. The rookie was asked about the large spread during his weekly press conference and said no one in the locker room feels the same as the books.

"It’s the attitude in which you go about it," Pickett said. "You guys and everyone else think we’re underdogs, but we don’t. We’re going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. That’s something that we need to take care of during the week or we won’t have a shot."

Well, not everyone in Buffalo feels those were the right words. During a Twitch stream, Super Bowl-winning linebacker Von Miller said Pickett shouldn't be talking about an "underdog" status.

"Who thinks you're underdogs, bud? Stop it, Kenny," Miller said. "Don't try to get crazy on us, man. Just come in and play the game. Why is he looking at the spread? Nobody looks at the spread of the game."

Pickett isn't the only one in the locker room who feels like the Steelers can win. Center Mason Cole also made it known the team is confident.

"In our minds, we’re going to go out and win the game," Steelers center Mason Cole said. "Screw the Vegas lines. We don’t worry about that, whether we are favorites or underdogs."

The players might not be looking at the spread, but some on the Bills roster believe they are. With something historic, though, it's worth talking about.

