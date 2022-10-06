ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

WECT

Man arrested, accused of planning to distribute drugs near public park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of 44-year-old Clifford Dutton, which took place on Saturday, October 8 at the 100 block of N Front Street. Dutton was wanted on eight felony warrants, though the nature of these warrants was not specified by the announcement....
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Bladenboro, NC
WBTW News13

Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Police seek tips in armed robbery

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking tips to solve a Sunday evening robbery. According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Rob’s Convenience on South Caledonia Road in reference to an armed robbery. When officers arrived on the scene they...
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members

(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Conway man hit, killed by pickup truck

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Conway man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, authorities said. It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Terry Johnson died at the […]

