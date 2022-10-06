Read full article on original website
whqr.org
WPD investigating two shootings, including fatal incident off Shipyard Boulevard
WPD units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive, off of Wilshire Boulevard, just after noon on Thursday, October 5 in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.
WECT
Man arrested, accused of planning to distribute drugs near public park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of 44-year-old Clifford Dutton, which took place on Saturday, October 8 at the 100 block of N Front Street. Dutton was wanted on eight felony warrants, though the nature of these warrants was not specified by the announcement....
RCSO: Meth found on man driving truck stolen from Robeson County
ROCKINGHAM — A man allegedly driving a stolen truck with the wrong tags is accused of having more than 2 grams of meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies saw a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 that matched the description of one suspected in several larcenies.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged with murder, assault on a law enforcement officer after deadly shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Wilmington. Wilmington Police say officers responded to a shooting just after 1 am on Sunday in the 300 block of Williamson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person laying...
5-year-old shoots self, 7-year-old sister in Dillon County, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said. Both children are expected to survive. It’s unclear […]
Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
wpde.com
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
Suspect sought after armed robbery at Laurinburg convenience store
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on South Caledonia Road Sunday evening. Police said a man entered Rob’s Convenience store at about 5:50 p.m. with a gun and demanded money from a clerk. The store is at 130 S. Caledonia Road. The man fled toward […]
WECT
Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
Police seek tips in armed robbery
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking tips to solve a Sunday evening robbery. According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Rob’s Convenience on South Caledonia Road in reference to an armed robbery. When officers arrived on the scene they...
cbs17
Woman, man busted after neighbors complain about drugs sold at Raeford home
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests were made late last month following a drug search at a home in Raeford. On Sept. 29, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 700 Block of Saunders Street.
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in SC, police say
The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said.
WECT
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military...
iheart.com
Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members
(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
WMBF
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Coroner: Conway man hit, killed by pickup truck
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Conway man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, authorities said. It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Terry Johnson died at the […]
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces new interview room with a focus on victims
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview room. Per the release, the new interview room is the first of its kind in the region. The sheriff’s office intends to utilize the new space for violent crime victim interviews.
