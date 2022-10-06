BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.

