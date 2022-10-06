(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team successfully implemented a new set during Wednesday’s game against the Salisbury School Dragons in Berlin. “We played very well. We actually taught a new set yesterday indoors [because of rain] in half a gym and we scored three times off the new set,” Prep Coach Carol Hartnett said after the 3-0 victory. “We were actually preparing for another game and we decided to use it, and every time we used it we scored on the counter attack … I’m very happy with that. I’m proud of the team overall.”

BERLIN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO