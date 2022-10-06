Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am
The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
WBOC
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
Ocean City Today
Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October
(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
WMDT.com
Local restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, looks to expand with food truck fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury restaurant that prides itself on making love the secret ingredient of its recipes has made it to its one year anniversary. Take Your Pick allows you to do just that, take your pick at some of its many offerings that include soul food dishes to Jamaican cuisine.
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
rehobothfoodie.com
Sodel buying Cottage Cafe
Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
Ocean City Today
Worcester runners continue to improve, coaches boast
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ cross country team came in second place, while the girls’ squad finished in third during last Thursday’s five school meet in Salisbury. “We were pleased with the way our girls and boys competed on Salisbury School’s course,” said Prep Coach...
Woman Walking Dog Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash In Maryland, State Police Say
A hit-and-run driver was tracked down by Maryland State Police investigators overnight after striking and hospitalizing a woman walking her dog, authorities announced. In Worcester County, Berlin resident Terri Wattay, 59, was taking her dog for a stroll on Thursday, Oct. 6 when she was struck by a truck in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in her hometown.
Ocean City Today
Decatur XC athletes achieve fastest times during meet
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur cross country athletes put forth exceptional performances, running some of their fastest times during last Wednesday’s six-school meet in Ridgely, Maryland. The Decatur girls’ team finished in third place and the boys’ squad came in fourth. “Our teams faced our toughest...
Ocean City Today
Decatur girls’ soccer team earns victory in final minute
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ soccer team edged out the Parkside Rams, 2-1, in the final minute of Wednesday’s game in Berlin. Junior Morgan Sullivan put Decatur on the board with 6:51 remaining in the first half off a pass from freshman Maddy Tapley. The Rams...
firststateupdate.com
Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Delaware Saturday Evening
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three hospital on Saturday. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm, officers with the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Perkins Street, officials said Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers determined that two subjects were shot...
Ocean City Today
Prep golf squad continues to win
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep golf team continues to dominate its opponents, earning two more wins as the regular season winds down. Last Thursday, the Mallards tallied a 163 to take first place in the four-school match at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Maryland. The team was led...
Ocean City Today
Worcester girls’ soccer team sees success with new set
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team successfully implemented a new set during Wednesday’s game against the Salisbury School Dragons in Berlin. “We played very well. We actually taught a new set yesterday indoors [because of rain] in half a gym and we scored three times off the new set,” Prep Coach Carol Hartnett said after the 3-0 victory. “We were actually preparing for another game and we decided to use it, and every time we used it we scored on the counter attack … I’m very happy with that. I’m proud of the team overall.”
