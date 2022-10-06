ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oceancity.com

The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland

Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age

You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am

The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#New Jersey#Motor Event Task Force#Bikefest
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags

The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely

North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Ocean City Today

Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October

(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September

Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
The Dispatch

Several Resign From Pines Elections Committee

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies following a slew of resignations from the Ocean Pines Elections Committee. In a statement released last week, Association President Doug Parks announced several resignations from the elections committee. As a result, the board...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware

• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
MILLSBORO, DE
Katie Cherrix

Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall

Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall

Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
TheDailyBeast

The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town

However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Milford City Council Addresses Homelessness and Panhandling

MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections. The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28. Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a...
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

All smiles on the first day of Sea Bass season TODAY! Action was fast and furious with about a 1 in 12 keeper ratio. Wish you were here. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE

