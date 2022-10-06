Read full article on original website
Related
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am
The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags
The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
Ocean City Today
Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October
(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
Ocean City Today
Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September
Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
The Dispatch
Several Resign From Pines Elections Committee
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies following a slew of resignations from the Ocean Pines Elections Committee. In a statement released last week, Association President Doug Parks announced several resignations from the elections committee. As a result, the board...
WMDT.com
Endless Summer Cruisin event rolls back to Ocean City, organizers expect big crowds
OCEAN CITY, Md.- All roads are leading to Ocean City this weekend as the 25th annual Endless Summer Cruisin event is rolling back to the resort town. The event will include several car shows and vendors lined at the convention center and inlet parking lots. Organizers say that registrations have...
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall
Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
WBOC
Milford City Council Addresses Homelessness and Panhandling
MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections. The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28. Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
All smiles on the first day of Sea Bass season TODAY! Action was fast and furious with about a 1 in 12 keeper ratio. Wish you were here. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and...
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WBOC
Unpaved Roads in Wyoming Trouble Local Residents
Pipes, potholes, and unfinished roads are becoming a nightmare for those living at The Greens in Wyoming. Neighbors think it's time something is done about the ongoing problem.
Comments / 0