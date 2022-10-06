Read full article on original website
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Ocean City Today
Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October
(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
rehobothfoodie.com
Sodel buying Cottage Cafe
Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
Ocean City Today
Worcester runners continue to improve, coaches boast
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ cross country team came in second place, while the girls’ squad finished in third during last Thursday’s five school meet in Salisbury. “We were pleased with the way our girls and boys competed on Salisbury School’s course,” said Prep Coach...
The Dispatch
Motorist Found At Nearby Home After Hit-And-Run; Victim Hospitalized, Charges Pending
BERLIN — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. The victim is identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin. She was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves
An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.
firststateupdate.com
Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Delaware Saturday Evening
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three hospital on Saturday. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm, officers with the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Perkins Street, officials said Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers determined that two subjects were shot...
Ocean City Today
Decatur XC athletes achieve fastest times during meet
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur cross country athletes put forth exceptional performances, running some of their fastest times during last Wednesday’s six-school meet in Ridgely, Maryland. The Decatur girls’ team finished in third place and the boys’ squad came in fourth. “Our teams faced our toughest...
Ocean City Today
Decatur girls’ soccer team earns victory in final minute
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ soccer team edged out the Parkside Rams, 2-1, in the final minute of Wednesday’s game in Berlin. Junior Morgan Sullivan put Decatur on the board with 6:51 remaining in the first half off a pass from freshman Maddy Tapley. The Rams...
Ocean City Today
Worcester girls’ soccer team sees success with new set
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team successfully implemented a new set during Wednesday’s game against the Salisbury School Dragons in Berlin. “We played very well. We actually taught a new set yesterday indoors [because of rain] in half a gym and we scored three times off the new set,” Prep Coach Carol Hartnett said after the 3-0 victory. “We were actually preparing for another game and we decided to use it, and every time we used it we scored on the counter attack … I’m very happy with that. I’m proud of the team overall.”
