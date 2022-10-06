Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Stocks rise as investors await inflation, earnings updates
Stocks shook off an early stumble and rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, on pace to snap a four-day losing streak. The benchmark index fell as a much as 1.2% earlier after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears.
Herald & Review
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day
Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
Herald & Review
Wall Street opens lower after IMF cuts economic forecast
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets received some more discouraging news on the global economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in the early going Tuesday. The Nasdaq was down slightly more and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. U.S. stocks are coming off four straight losses. Worries about a looming recession have been weighing heavily on markets, and there was little help from the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast. The global lending agency cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.
Wall Street ends mostly lower as recession fears loom
The International Monetary Fund, a global lending agency, further stoked those fears when it cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.
Herald & Review
Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
Energy & Environment — Biden to reevaluate Saudi relations after OPEC cuts
The Biden administration will reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia following OPEC+ production cuts. Meanwhile, the president is touting a new EV battery plant in Ohio. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Herald & Review
3 US-based economists win Nobel; Putin unleashes barrage of strikes in Ukraine; NFL Week 5 recap
Today is Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been...
NFL・
Herald & Review
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
