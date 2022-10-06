ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Stocks rise as investors await inflation, earnings updates

Stocks shook off an early stumble and rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, on pace to snap a four-day losing streak. The benchmark index fell as a much as 1.2% earlier after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day

Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Wall Street opens lower after IMF cuts economic forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets received some more discouraging news on the global economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in the early going Tuesday. The Nasdaq was down slightly more and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. U.S. stocks are coming off four straight losses. Worries about a looming recession have been weighing heavily on markets, and there was little help from the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast. The global lending agency cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Stock#Wall Street#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Asian#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Fed#Hang Seng
Herald & Review

Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
STOCKS
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Biden to reevaluate Saudi relations after OPEC cuts

The Biden administration will reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia following OPEC+ production cuts. Meanwhile, the president is touting a new EV battery plant in Ohio. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
Herald & Review

Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy