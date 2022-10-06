Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October
(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
Ocean City Today
Worcester runners continue to improve, coaches boast
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ cross country team came in second place, while the girls’ squad finished in third during last Thursday’s five school meet in Salisbury. “We were pleased with the way our girls and boys competed on Salisbury School’s course,” said Prep Coach...
Ocean City Today
Decatur girls’ soccer team earns victory in final minute
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ soccer team edged out the Parkside Rams, 2-1, in the final minute of Wednesday’s game in Berlin. Junior Morgan Sullivan put Decatur on the board with 6:51 remaining in the first half off a pass from freshman Maddy Tapley. The Rams...
Ocean City Today
Decatur XC athletes achieve fastest times during meet
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur cross country athletes put forth exceptional performances, running some of their fastest times during last Wednesday’s six-school meet in Ridgely, Maryland. The Decatur girls’ team finished in third place and the boys’ squad came in fourth. “Our teams faced our toughest...
Ocean City Today
Worcester girls’ soccer team sees success with new set
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team successfully implemented a new set during Wednesday’s game against the Salisbury School Dragons in Berlin. “We played very well. We actually taught a new set yesterday indoors [because of rain] in half a gym and we scored three times off the new set,” Prep Coach Carol Hartnett said after the 3-0 victory. “We were actually preparing for another game and we decided to use it, and every time we used it we scored on the counter attack … I’m very happy with that. I’m proud of the team overall.”
Ocean City Today
Prep golf squad continues to win
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Worcester Prep golf team continues to dominate its opponents, earning two more wins as the regular season winds down. Last Thursday, the Mallards tallied a 163 to take first place in the four-school match at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Maryland. The team was led...
Ocean City Today
Solid performance all around by Prep boys’ soccer squad
(Oct. 7, 2022) Coach Jake Perry was pleased with the level of play during the Worcester Prep boys’ soccer team’s game against the Delmarva Christian Royals on Wednesday in Berlin. “All-around a solid team performance, [we’re] just still struggling with our finishing,” Perry said after the 2-0 shutout....
Ocean City Today
Decatur defense plays ‘lights out’ against Parkside
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur football team’s defense held the Parkside Rams to just seven points, while the offense put 28 on the board during last Thursday’s game in Berlin. “Defense was lights out. The kids did a phenomenal job,” said Decatur Coach Jake Coleman. “Then, the...
Ocean City Today
Decatur golfers play well on tough course, coach says
(Oct. 7, 2022) The Stephen Decatur golf team won its eighth match of the season last Thursday at the Ocean City Golf Club. “I was very proud of the way the team played in very tough conditions on a very tough course,” said Decatur Coach Dan Stearman. Decatur finished...
