Cars

CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Top Speed

Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar

The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
SlashGear

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
daystech.org

Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS

