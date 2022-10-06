ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oceancity.com

The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland

Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall

Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely

North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Cape Gazette

A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age

You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October

(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
OCEAN CITY, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8

The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Cape Gazette

Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware

• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
MILLSBORO, DE
Katie Cherrix

Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall

Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
WBOC

Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons

CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination

OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Local law firm featured on national legal media website

A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress

Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD

