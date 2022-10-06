Read full article on original website
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
Ocean City Today
Pink Ribbon Classic Series events planned in October
(Oct. 7, 2022) Several events are planned in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – as part of the “Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach Series” to raise breast cancer awareness while garnering money for the American Cancer Society. “We’re delighted to be back to our...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
WMDT.com
Local restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, looks to expand with food truck fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury restaurant that prides itself on making love the secret ingredient of its recipes has made it to its one year anniversary. Take Your Pick allows you to do just that, take your pick at some of its many offerings that include soul food dishes to Jamaican cuisine.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall
Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion
WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
WMDT.com
Endless Summer Cruisin event rolls back to Ocean City, organizers expect big crowds
OCEAN CITY, Md.- All roads are leading to Ocean City this weekend as the 25th annual Endless Summer Cruisin event is rolling back to the resort town. The event will include several car shows and vendors lined at the convention center and inlet parking lots. Organizers say that registrations have...
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
Cape Gazette
Local law firm featured on national legal media website
A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress
Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
