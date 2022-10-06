ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elsa Pataky would kiss her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth for a very specific reason

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcTd4_0iOnPpWw00

Elsa Pataky shared her thoughts about a romance between her and her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth , in the upcoming film ‘Poker Face.’ And while in the film Elsa plays Russell Crowe’s girlfriend, she talked about the possibility.

The 46-year-old actress says she would be open to play Liam’s love interest just for the role. During a recent interview on ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’ Elsa was asked the difficult question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLxLP_0iOnPpWw00 GettyImages

“If you had to kiss Liam in a movie, for the sake of art, would that be okay?” the co-hosts asked, to which she admitted that it would be “even better” than kissing a stranger in a film.

“Everything stays in the family,” she said, explaining that she would feel more comfortable than playing the part with a random actor.

Elsa recently shared some exciting news with her fans and followers, revealing that she joined the Bulgari family , which includes other A-List stars, such as Eiza González and Zendaya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7BqJ_0iOnPpWw00 GettyImages

“Embodying a strength of character and sensuality often celebrated at Bulgari, Elsa was a natural choice for the Roman jeweler,” Bulgari stated. “She will join a roster of talented women to be welcomed to the maison.”

Meanwhile Elsa says that she “always loved the bold and confident spirit that Bulgari stands for. There are so many timeless and iconic styles like Serpenti that make you feel powerful and joyful at the same time when you wear the pieces.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiza González
Person
Zendaya
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Elsa Pataky
HOLAUSA

Kylie Jenner takes her daughter Stormi to a mommy-and-me date

Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her firstborn. For the mommy-and-me date with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie rocked a leather Ottolinger skirt accessorized with matching leg warmers, mustard-yellow Ottolinger heels, and skinny black sunglasses. Stormi wore a monochromatic black ensemble with a tiny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Bulgari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy