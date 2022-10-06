Read full article on original website
Mid-Alaska Football Releases All-Conference Team Selections
The Houston Hawks, undefeated through nine games, and the Homer Mariners, winners of seven of eight Division III games, dominated divisional opponents in the regular season and dominate the Mid-Alaska Conference All-Conference selections. The Hawks and Mariners face-off in the 2022 ASAA Division III State Football Championship Game on Saturday,...
Mariners Punch Ticket To DIII State Football Championship Game
The Homer Mariners will get a shot at revenge against the undefeated Houston Hawks in the ASAA Division III State Football Championship Game, advancing to the title game with a 54-20 victory over Nikiski in Saturday’s semi-final playoff game at Nikiski High School. Homer 54 – Nikiski 20.
