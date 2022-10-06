(Gainesville)- Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. has announced they will again offer Home Heating and Water Help for the Elderly and Medically Homebound in north Georgia. Brenda Dalin, NDO Program Director, said in a news release that households in which every member is age 65 and older -OR- is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating and water bills beginning November first. The One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating suppliers up to $500 and up to $300 to the home water suppliers.

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO