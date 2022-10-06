Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty Might Continue A Divisive Series In 2025
"Call of Duty" is a series that first entered the scene in 2003. Since then, publisher Activision has teamed up with multiple developers to pump out 18 sequels, with another seemingly always on the horizon. As longtime fans of the series know, even "Call of Duty" games have best and worst entries. Take 2021's "Call of Duty: Vanguard," for example, developed by Sledgehammer Games. It received a mixed critical reception and failed to meet expectations. Activision claimed the game flopped for a bizarre reason, blaming its World War 2 setting.
Need For Speed Unbound Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far
Once the standard for arcade racers everywhere, the "Need for Speed" series has been in a lull for the past several years. After striking pay dirt with acclaimed titles such as the "Underground" subseries and "Most Wanted" in the 2000s, the franchise failed to recapture the magic with subsequent entries. Even a 2010 reboot of its "Hot Pursuit" game, and another reboot of the lauded "Most Wanted" failed to rejuvenate the series. At this moment in time, many fans of the series don't seem to expect much. However, after a three-year hiatus following 2019's open world "Need for Speed Heat," the series gets another chance to regain its hold on the arcade racing genre with "Need for Speed: Unbound."
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
Why Final Fantasy 14 Just Warned Players About Their Passwords
Over the past few years, Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14" has exploded in popularity, partly thanks to the "Endwalker" expansion. As a result, MMO-population estimates that over 40 million gamers have played "Final Fantasy 14" at one point. However, according to a recent Square Enix blog post, millions of players' accounts may be at risk.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Legacy Of Kain Might Finally Be Set For A Comeback
The "Legacy of Kain" series has been quiet for some time with the last entry in the series, "Legacy of Kain: Defiance," released in 2003. This is not for lack of interest or passion among fans, however. Despite some ups and downs, the series still has a cult following and is often ranked among the best vampire games of all time.
Call Of Duty Leaker Teases Return Of 'Greatest Hits' Maps
Later this month, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision will attempt the difficult task of replicating a massive success from the franchise's past with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a game that shares its namesake with one of the crown jewels of the entire "Call of Duty" series. Select players have already experienced "Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot, via a beta period. While early looks at the title have garnered a mixed reception due to the implementation of new features, such as the divisive mini-map, anticipation remains high. And if a recent leak is to be believed, fan anticipation may grow even further.
