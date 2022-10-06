Read full article on original website
Love Island winner Ekin-Su admits Davide relationship is "not easy"
Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared that having a new relationship with her partner Davide Sanclimenti in the public eye is "not easy". Ekin-Su and Davide, who recently announced their own travel reality show, met on the latest series of Love Island over the summer. In...
Former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt reunites with soap co-stars
EastEnders fans have been treated to a special reunion selfie after three former cast members recently crossed paths in Dublin. Former soap star Adam Woodyatt, best known for playing Ian Beale in the long-running BBC soap, took to Instagram to share his delight after bumping into two fellow EastEnders veterans.
Married at First Sight UK's Kasia shocks viewers with Instagram post about husband Kwame
Married at First Sight UK star Kasia Martin has shared a new post on husband Kwame Badu. The couple, who had been appearing on the current series, decided to go their separate ways before their final decision. However, Kasia shared an altogether not-too-positive Instagram post about Kwame, where she scribbled...
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Chris Fountain reveals he suffered mini-stroke
Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Chris Fountain has revealed he suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year. The actor, who played Tommy Duckworth and Justin Burton in the two soaps respectively, spoke to The Mirror about the ordeal, which took place in August. “I woke up one morning and knew...
Avenue 5 stars got in “trouble” on set during season 2 filming
Avenue 5 star Hugh Laurie has revealed he and fellow lead Josh Gad regularly got in trouble on the set of the show. Appearing alongside series creator Armando Iannucci in an interview with Collider, Laurie said he and Gad struggle to keep it together when filming, even at the most innocuous lines of dialogue.
EastEnders - Kat
I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
Emmerdale - Chas - I love you
So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner set for Im A Celeb
So its being confirmed in the media that Corrie Icon Sue and Hollyoaks Hunk Owen will be part of Im A Celebrity when it returns in a few weeks. I imagine Owen will be half dressed the whole time. I wish ITV would stop relying on on Corrie stars to...
First trailer for Claire Foy's new movie Women Talking
The first trailer for The Crown star Claire Foy's new movie Women Talking has been released. The anticipated film, which also stars Nightmare Alley's Rooney Mara and Nomadland's Frances McDormand, focuses on a group of women in a Mennonite community who discuss whether to leave their lives of horrific abuse at the hands of men behind.
Stranger Things star's new movie confirms UK release date
Dear Zoe, starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, finally has a UK release date. Dear Zoe is based on the novel of the same name by Philip Beard and follows Tess (Sink) and her family suffering a terrible loss during a historical event. She finds support from her biological father (Army of the Dead's Theo Rossi), who has struggles of his own.
Game of Thrones' Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca
Game of Thrones' Lena Headey has married Ozark actor Marc Menchaca over the weekend. The stars, who have been dating since 2020, tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy. Multiple Thrones stars were in attendance, including Emilia Clarke, Conleth Hill, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner.
Emmerdale confirms huge Cain and Al story for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have confirmed plans for Cain Dingle's feud with Al Chapman to come to a head this month. The alpha males of the village have regularly clashed this year, but their biggest tension could be still to come. Viewers know that Al is having an affair...
Kaley Cuoco Almost Had To Amputate Her Leg After An Equestrian Accident, And It Sounds Terrifying
It sounds like Kaley's accident also almost meant the end of The Big Bang Theory, which is pretty intense.
Strictly Come Dancing shares all the song choices and dances for week 4
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Following up from Movie Week, Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed all the songs and dances for week 4 of the 2022 series. There's no theme this week, but we've got our first Couples' Choice, our first Argentine Tango, and some absolute bangers in the mix.
