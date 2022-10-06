Offutt Air Force Base here in Nebraska plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and we are proud that they call Nebraska home. Since Offutt supports multiple military communities and their unique operations, the base’s infrastructure is constantly in use. That includes the Offutt runway, which was originally constructed in 1941. Over the following eight decades, the runway experienced significant wear and tear. As the quality of the runway continued to deteriorate, something had to be done to ensure Offutt could continue to support STRATCOM, the 55th Wing, and our national security.

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO