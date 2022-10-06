Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race
Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
kscj.com
RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
Frakes: Leaving Nebraska prison system in a 'better place'
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Voters to Decide Wage Floor for Workers
(KMAland) -- Ballots for the November election are headed to mailboxes across the state, and Nebraska voters will get to decide if the state's minimum wage should gradually rise - about $1.50 per year, until it reaches $15 an hour by 2026. Kate Wolfe - campaign manager with Raise the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance
ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
WOWT
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
nomadlawyer.org
EXPLORE NEBRASKA : TOP 5 AMAZING PLACES TO GO HIKING IN NEBRASKA
Nebraska varied geography includes the wide prairies and high bluffs that make Scotts Bluff National Monument stand out, as well as the thick forests at Schramm Park State Recreation Area. There’s something for everyone, no matter what level of difficulty, in Nebraska’s many hiking spots. For web story...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
klkntv.com
RSV infections are running rampant in Nebraska as positive tests more than triple
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Nebraska reporting a big spike in positive RSV tests, parents will want to keep a closer eye on their little ones this fall. The state has more than three times the infections that it had at this time last year, according to the latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses speculation regarding vacancy from Ben Sasse's expected resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday addressed speculation around the expected vacancy from Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse's resignation. Sasse, who has four years left in his term, is the sole finalist to become the University of Florida's next president, the school announced Thursday. In a statement,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lehsoracle.com
First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening
WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat
With the expected resignation of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to become the president of the University of Florida, Ricketts is in position to select a successor to fill the seat.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
KSNB Local4
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV
After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
WOWT
Nebraska governor responds to Biden's pardon of simple possession offenders
6 News On Your Side: Douglas County Historical Society looking for space to hold sale. The Douglas County Historical Society is struggling to find a place for its annual fundraiser after thieves damaged the venue they secured for this year. 6 News First Alert: Drought monitor. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, AG Doug Peterson criticize President Biden's marijuana announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands...
The Nebraska City News Press
Offutt Air Force Base
Offutt Air Force Base here in Nebraska plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and we are proud that they call Nebraska home. Since Offutt supports multiple military communities and their unique operations, the base’s infrastructure is constantly in use. That includes the Offutt runway, which was originally constructed in 1941. Over the following eight decades, the runway experienced significant wear and tear. As the quality of the runway continued to deteriorate, something had to be done to ensure Offutt could continue to support STRATCOM, the 55th Wing, and our national security.
Comments / 0