Nebraska State

KETV.com

John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race

Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
LA VISTA, NE
kscj.com

RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Frakes: Leaving Nebraska prison system in a 'better place'

LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska Voters to Decide Wage Floor for Workers

(KMAland) -- Ballots for the November election are headed to mailboxes across the state, and Nebraska voters will get to decide if the state's minimum wage should gradually rise - about $1.50 per year, until it reaches $15 an hour by 2026. Kate Wolfe - campaign manager with Raise the...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
NEBRASKA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

EXPLORE NEBRASKA : TOP 5 AMAZING PLACES TO GO HIKING IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska varied geography includes the wide prairies and high bluffs that make Scotts Bluff National Monument stand out, as well as the thick forests at Schramm Park State Recreation Area. There’s something for everyone, no matter what level of difficulty, in Nebraska’s many hiking spots. For web story...
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Offutt Air Force Base

Offutt Air Force Base here in Nebraska plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and we are proud that they call Nebraska home. Since Offutt supports multiple military communities and their unique operations, the base’s infrastructure is constantly in use. That includes the Offutt runway, which was originally constructed in 1941. Over the following eight decades, the runway experienced significant wear and tear. As the quality of the runway continued to deteriorate, something had to be done to ensure Offutt could continue to support STRATCOM, the 55th Wing, and our national security.
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE

