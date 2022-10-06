Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
Kaley Cuoco Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Cute Instagram Photos
The Flight Attendant star announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, on Tuesday via Instagram. Cuoco shared a sentimental note alongside a series of adorable photographs featuring the parents-to-be. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the...
