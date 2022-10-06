ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

AFP

Biden to 're-evaluate' Saudi ties after OPEC snub

President Joe Biden is to "re-evaluate" the US relationship with Riyadh, the White House said Tuesday, after a Saudi-led coalition of oil-producing nations sided with Russia to slash output. The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 allies headed by Moscow angered the White House last week with its decision to reduce output by two million barrels a day from November -- raising fears that oil prices could soar.
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow. It came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

KYIV, Ukraine — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for...
North Korea takes aggressive stand

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EDT

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” His investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russian missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
