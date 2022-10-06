ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands

House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers criticise series for ‘cheesy’ location reveal in latest episode

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers have been left divided over a location reveal in the latest episodeThe seventh instalment of Amazon Prime Video’s high-budget series saw the characters in the aftermath of the action-packed previous outing.In the closing moments of the episode, viewers saw Adar watching Mount Doom in the wake of its eruption, telling his followers that this is their new home.When one villager starts cheering “Hail Adar, lord of the Southlands,” Adar points out that the Southlands are no more – and when the villager asks what they should call their new home...
spoilertv.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power - Partings - Review

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power “Partings” was written by Justin Doble and was directed by Wayne Che Yip. My apologies for the lateness of this review, but I have to admit I didn’t enjoy this episode – or appreciate it – on first viewing. Look for a review of episodes 6 and 7 next week… On first viewing, I felt this episode was quite disjointed, but it does seem to start moving the story along.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
A.V. Club

Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate

Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F

The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained

Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?

Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
It's Mordor, more problems in the NYCC trailer for next week's Rings Of Power finale

We’re just one week out now from the first-season finale of Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings show, Rings Of Power—where, we have it on good authority, “ALL. WILL. BE. REVEALED.” That’s per no less definitive a source than the just-released new trailer for the final episode of the show’s first season, which was deployed today at the series’ panel at New York Comic Con.
