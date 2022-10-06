Ever since becoming a mom to her son Cy in February 2022, Jennifer Lawrence’s official public appearances have been sporadic and few — that is, until recently. The star has been gracing magazine covers like the October issue of Vogue and doing quite a bit of press for her new film, Causeway. In September 2022, she appeared at the Toronto Film Festival and, this month, she found herself in London to continue the press tour, serving up a number of looks. For instance, on October 8, Jennifer Lawrence was seen leaving The May Fair hotel in the sleekest of little black dresses, epitomizing her signature, elegant red carpet style.

