Adam Levine Feels 'Lucky' Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Is 'Giving Him A Second Chance' Following Cheating Scandal

Source: mega

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are working things out after several women came forward accusing the Maroon 5 frontman of sending them inappropriate, sexual messages over the past few years.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in 2014, and she is currently pregnant with their third child. They also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."

Added the insider, "He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

A second source noted that it "hasn't been easy" for the couple to work past the breach in trust, but they aren't giving up on their relationship and are "working it out."

As OK! previously reported, models Sumner Stroh, Alyson Rose, Ashley Russell and comedian Maryka have all accused the "She Will Be Loved" singer of of sliding into their DM's, with Stroh claiming to have had a year-long emotional affair with the artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

However, Levine's former yoga instructor had an even more heartbreaking story. Alanna Zabel claimed she trained the now-43-year-old from 2007 to 2010, during which time they became close, platonic friends. Zabel also alleged Levine sent her unwanted, provocative texts, some of which her boyfriend found, causing him to fly into a jealous rage and physically abuse her.

Despite telling Levine about the horrific incident, Zabel stated she never even got an apology from the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

"This isn't about a love affair or a salacious text, it's about being a decent human being," Zabel said in a recent interview. "Friends don't treat each other like used trash, and that's how he treated me."

She continued, "[Adam] knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive, and instead of responding to my text, he simply cut me off."

Source: OK!

The two sources spoke to Us Weekly about Levine and Prinsloo's relationship.