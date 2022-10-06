ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Levine Feels 'Lucky' Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Is 'Giving Him A Second Chance' Following Cheating Scandal

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUZ0p_0iOnGR9J00
Source: mega

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are working things out after several women came forward accusing the Maroon 5 frontman of sending them inappropriate, sexual messages over the past few years.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in 2014, and she is currently pregnant with their third child. They also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWzt0_0iOnGR9J00
Source: mega

"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."

Added the insider, "He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39texJ_0iOnGR9J00
Source: mega

A second source noted that it "hasn't been easy" for the couple to work past the breach in trust, but they aren't giving up on their relationship and are "working it out."

As OK! previously reported, models Sumner Stroh, Alyson Rose, Ashley Russell and comedian Maryka have all accused the "She Will Be Loved" singer of of sliding into their DM's, with Stroh claiming to have had a year-long emotional affair with the artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4aEi_0iOnGR9J00
Source: mega

However, Levine's former yoga instructor had an even more heartbreaking story. Alanna Zabel claimed she trained the now-43-year-old from 2007 to 2010, during which time they became close, platonic friends. Zabel also alleged Levine sent her unwanted, provocative texts, some of which her boyfriend found, causing him to fly into a jealous rage and physically abuse her.

Despite telling Levine about the horrific incident, Zabel stated she never even got an apology from the singer.

"This isn't about a love affair or a salacious text, it's about being a decent human being," Zabel said in a recent interview. "Friends don't treat each other like used trash, and that's how he treated me."

She continued, "[Adam] knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive, and instead of responding to my text, he simply cut me off."

Source: OK!

The two sources spoke to Us Weekly about Levine and Prinsloo's relationship.

Comments / 28

msmichelle411
4d ago

hey if she feels sticking with a man who clearly has issues with being faithful is something to be proud of them have it! He made you look like a fool and he will again!

Reply
20
MONEYDONTSLEEP
2d ago

She’s only doing it for the children!!! If you CHEAT you will LIE and if you LIE you will CHEAT and he will CHEAT AGAIN! Pregnant or not !! RED FLAG WARNING ⛔️ GET OUT

Reply
8
QuestionEverything77
2d ago

bwhahahahahahahaha...he truly is not the brightest....it is never a second chance fool....it is "in time i am going to hit you where it hurts for publicly humiliating me by cheating." Just wait after the Baby of course.

Reply(3)
7
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Dusty#Dm
