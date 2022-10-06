Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: 'The Sand Bar'
Plans for the Hastings ‘Racino’ will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, October 18.
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
CCC to host Big Idea Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The inaugural Big Idea Grand Island will take place on Thursday, October 27, at Kinkaider Brewing Company in the Railside Business District. Big Idea Grand Island is a version of the popular ABC show Shark Tank. Finalists compete to win money and resources to make their idea a reality.
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers tried contacting him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street, around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Boyscout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Boyscout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! My name is Boyscout. I am one of the dogs who was saved from a shelter in Texas. I am very sweet and super smart! I know a few commands like sit, stay, lay down, and shake! I am great with other dogs and have made many four-legged friends here at KAAS. I am a HUGE fan of butt scratches and ear rubs, they are the quickest way to my heart! One important thing about me is I am very scared of children. The shelter isn't sure why but they think it must have to do with something I experienced while in Texas. I would do best in a home with children above the age of 8 or without kids. If you are looking for a friendly, laid back guy like myself, then stop by the shelter or call today. I would be so happy to meet you!
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska man celebrates 101st birthday
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - When Wayne Hilder was born in 1921, Warren G. Harding was the president, Babe Ruth was hitting home runs for the Yankees, and the “Roaring 20′s” were about to kick off. On October 11th, Hilder celebrated his 101st birthday in style, with his...
KSNB Local4
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
KSNB Local4
The beautiful weather spills over into the new work week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
klkntv.com
Merrick County deputies investigate two Wednesday night crashes; alcohol suspected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office thinks two Wednesday night crashes are alcohol-related. The first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 8th Road east of Chapman, according to deputies. A northbound Ford Fusion missed the stop sign on...
