ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tichina Arnold Talks 'Martin,' Making Her Directorial Debut, Divorce & More

By Jazmyn Summers
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3mNU_0iOnG2Pd00
Photo: Getty Images

Tichina Arnold is making her directorial debut with the short film Oh Baby Baby!, which premieres during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Saturday (October 8), on BET Her.

Oh Baby Baby! tells the story of a high-fashion entrepreneur who finds out that she has breast cancer while seeking In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. In an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio personality Jazmyn Summers , the Neighborhood star dished on her first directing experience as well as her time on Martin, her recent divorce, and her career journey.

Keep scrolling to read our full interview with Arnold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194yB2_0iOnG2Pd00
Photo: Getty Images

TELL US ABOUT HOW YOU CAME TO DIRECT OH BABY BABY.

The opportunity presented itself with beautiful Tressa [ Smallwood ] and her company. I've been told, 'you should direct.' My sister has been praying like 'you gotta direct.' And I just consistently shied away from it because I didn't think I was ready. This situation presented itself, and I said, 'what better time to do it?' I lost a few people to breast cancer. I know somebody right now who has breast cancer who's very close to me. I just had one of my friends who had to have a mastectomy. And I love the fact that these film shorts were written by the women who actually went through these horrific moments, being told the c-word.

HOW DID YOU PREPARE TO TELL THE STORY OF A WOMAN WHO FINDS OUT THAT SHE HAS CANCER WHILE RECEIVING IVF TREATMENT?

What was gratifying for me to do this is the woman who actually went through it is now a breast cancer survivor. I had a lot of help [in telling this story] because I had firsthand information from her.  I didn't know a lot about IVF treatment. I had to read up on it and get familiar with it. It's why it's so important that we, as Black women, tell and direct our own stories and not let somebody else tell them.

WHAT IS THE MESSAGE YOU ARE SENDING TO BLACK WOMEN WITH THIS FILM SINCE WE DIE FROM BREAST CANCER AT MUCH HIGHER RATES THAN WHITE WOMEN?

No one ever wants to get the c-word. if you are diagnosed with cancer, just know that you can live. I tell people, let's avoid getting the c-word or the diagnosis, and let's take care of ourselves. Take care of your body. Because we're up against a lot of awful things. We got bad chemicals in our food, artificial things that we're digesting and breathing. So take care of yourself, and your body will take care of you. And go to the doctor. Get your checkups. I get my physicals every six months. Go to the doctor at least twice a year, and you'll be ahead of the game.

ARE WE GOING TO SEE MORE DIRECTING FROM YOU?

I'm hoping to direct an episode of The Neighborhood . I’m entertaining all directing talk and I've been shadowing other directors. So we'll see. I hope so.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31k4vs_0iOnG2Pd00
Photo: Getty Images

MARTIN WAS THE DEFINING SHOW FOR YOUR CAREER, BUT YOU WERE ACTING LONG BEFORE THEN. HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN IN THE GAME?

I say since three years old. I started singing in church at the age of three. So that was the first time I was able to feel what it's like to entertain. And from that moment on, I just kind of got the bug. And by the time I turned 11, I was full on. So by the time I turned 12, going into 13, I did my first performance at the Billy Holiday Theater in New York. And now I’m turning 53.

WAS IT TOUGH BEING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MARTIN TISHA CAMPBELL BEEF BACK THEN WHEN SHE ACCUSED HIM OF HARASSMENT AND LEFT THE SHOW?

Well, that situation I don't get into because, you know, there's always two sides to every story. What I do appreciate about that situation was neither Martin nor Tisha made me feel uncomfortable with their situation and what they were going through. It wasn't easy, but we're adults, and we have to be responsible, and we have to hear each other out. We have to listen to each other. And we got through it. They got through it. And that's what matters. Because now they can be an example to others that are in a situation like that that you can get through it and that you can get to a point where you heal. It's healed now.

FOR YEARS THERE HAVE BEEN RUMORS OF A MARTIN REBOOT. IS THERE A CHANCE OF THAT HAPPENING?

We wanted it but it will never, ever, ever be the same. Tommy is no longer with us and Martin can never be the same without Tommy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMnhb_0iOnG2Pd00
Photo: Getty Images

AS YOU MENTIONED, YOU'VE BEEN ENTERTAINING SINCE YOU WERE A CHILD. WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR CAREER JOURNEY?

The most difficult era of time was after Martin because I was typecast. I wasn't able to book anything. It's like the whole industry was saying, 'Oh no, we love her, We know her, but no, she wouldn't be right for this role.' So to be told, Oh, you love me, but you're not gonna gimme a job was tough. Then I realized that I have to start putting into and investing in myself.
I tell a lot of young people that get into the industry you are your own brand. You are how you sell your brand, how you package your brand, how you respect your brand, and what you put back into your brand. You'll get it back, but you have to be patient. Things are not gonna come when you want them to come. But your words are very powerful, and you can manifest whatever it is that you want. You take a few hard knocks. You learn from your mistakes.


YOU JUST RECEIVED A ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FROM THE NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE. HOW DID IT FEEL TO GET THE AWARD WHILE YOU'RE STILL YOUNG?

I'm grateful.  Now I have a daughter who's 18 going on 55. Pray for me. And I'm seeing the fruits of my labor through her as well. It's like I'm watching my mini-me, who's now taller than me, but to be able to see the fruits of your labor is very rewarding. It's humbling that people say that they can still laugh after 30 years of Martin . Now I have an opportunity again with another comedic great to be able to work on The Neighborhood with Cedric the Entertainer , who is an amazing human being. God has blessed me, and I honor it. I respect it, I cherish it. And I wanna, just keep going.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6vPr_0iOnG2Pd00
Photo: Getty Images

YOU RECENTLY GOT DIVORCED FOR THE SECOND TIME. WHAT DID YOU FIND INSIDE YOURSELF TO GET THROUGH THAT?

I always check myself like what did I do wrong? Where did it go wrong? What did I do wrong? You have to take responsibility for your own actions, and then once you take responsibility for your own actions and you check yourself, you're able to make better decisions.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

You can catch Jazmyn's entire conversation with Tichina on Youtube .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Short
Person
Tichina Arnold
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt

Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Breast Cancer Treatment#Black Women#Iheartradio Personality
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nia Long Steps out in LA Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long has been dealing with an incredibly difficult situation as of late. It was recently reported that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics after allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with one of the franchise's female staffers. In light of the scandal, Long has been seen out and about in Los Angeles during which she was asked how she's been coping, per TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy