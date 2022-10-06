Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Week 6: Offensive Players to Watch

These are Oklahoma State's key offensive players that Texas Tech will need to stop on Saturday.

The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 and should be one of the best teams that Texas Tech will face this season. The Red Raiders are looking for their first road win this Saturday and they're going to need to play their best football if they want to secure the victory in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys have the fifth-best scoring offense in the country this season, averaging over 46 points per game. Their high-octane offense is the engine that drives this top-ten squad and the Red Raiders are going to have their hands full slowing them down.

These are some of Oklahoma State's key players on that side of the ball.

QB Spencer Sanders

2022 Stats: 82-for-124 (66 percent)/1,097 yds/11 TDs/2 INTs-41 car/185 yds/4 TDs

Everything for Oklahoma State starts and ends with quarterback Spencer Sanders. The senior already has 15 total touchdowns on the year (11 pass/4 rush) and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Cowboys have one of the most dynamic offenses in the country and it all runs through Sanders.

His arm talent has always been well-documented, but his legs have proven to be just as dangerous. Sanders carried the ball 14 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma State's last game against Baylor . The Cowboys' gunslinger is also on pace for a career-low in interceptions, so the Red Raiders are going to need to put some pressure on him if they want to force any errant passes.

RB Dominic Richardson

2022 Stats: 67 car/288 yds/3 TDs

Richardson's taken over the starting role in the backfield and the Cowboys don't have much to complain about. He's averaging a shade under five yards per carry and also has 12 catches for 109 receiving yards on the year. The junior has also proven to be a serviceable pass blocker in protection.

While Sanders may get most of the attention, Richardson's reliability makes him an integral cog in this offensive machine. He's not a huge playmaker, with a season-long rush of only 19 yards, but he can move the chains when his number's called. Tech did a pretty good job stuffing the run against K-State last week but fell apart on some big plays. Hopefully, Richardson's less explosive nature will benefit the Red Raiders' defenders this week.

WR Braydon Johnson

2022 Stats: 17 rec/360 yds/3 TDs

The senior route runner is one of the most experienced players on this roster, as well as one of the fastest. He's second on the team in catches, but leads in yards and is tied for the lead in touchdowns. At only 6-0 tall, Johnson's not a physically imposing receiver, but his lightning-quick feet are dangerous to opposing secondaries.

His longest catch of the year so far is a 49-yarder, which is also Oklahoma State's longest pass play of the year. So if the Red Raiders are looking to key on the Cowboys' "big-play" threat, they need look no further than Johnson. If the Raiders' defensive backs can contain him, that should go a long way toward making Sanders a less effective passer.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here