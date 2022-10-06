Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
kidsburgh.org
The Moonshot Museum is opening on Pittsburgh’s Northside
Photo above courtesy of the Moonshot Museum. Pittsburgh kids have a unique chance to be a part of history at the city’s new Moonshot Museum, set to open on Oct. 15 on the Northside. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the local company Astrobotic has partnered with the newly created nonprofit museum to put kids in the center of the space race.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidsburgh.org
Family Fall Fest at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Are you ready for the First Annual Family Fall Fest presented by Kidsburgh?. Join Kidsburgh and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, October 15th for a night full of games, giveaways, good food, and so much more family fun!. Admission to Family Fall Fest includes a ticket to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds...
Pitt News
Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses
Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
Local jeweler suing PNC Bank
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
cohaitungchi.com
33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.
While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania: Here are the best places to leaf peep
PITTSBURGH — According to Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania has a "longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation -- or anywhere in the world." The DCNR says that, "Drier forests this summer meant fewer leaf fungi observed throughout the...
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
Behind the art: New Alexandria woodworker's cabinet on display at Penn's Woods exhibit
Art in the early years of Westmoreland County wasn’t limited to a canvas and paint brush. Woodworkers around the area with impressive skill created beautiful pieces that stood the test of time, as displayed in the Penn’s Woods exhibit at Westmoreland Historical Society’s education center. One of...
Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
monvalleyindependent.com
Apple dumplings return this week
Germaine Sickles’ famous apple dumplings will be available this week in Monongahela while supplies last. For the past two years, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish has sponsored pop-up bakeries in various seasons that offer home made, “almost famous” sweet treats. To read the rest of the story,...
fatherpitt.com
Mellon Hall, Duquesne University
It is surprising to discover, considering how many of his buildings sprouted in other cities, that this is the only building by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in Pittsburgh. (The IBM Building in Allegheny Center was by his architectural firm, but the design was actually by one of his minions in his Chicago office.) It is an unusually long and low building by his standards, but it is otherwise a typical Miesian black box on stilts. Here we see it from across the river with a long lens.
'The Boy Behind The Door:' Pittsburgh native's new book recalls the true story of a Holocaust survivor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Jewish high holidays come to a close, A McKeesport native now living in New York City has written a book about one teenager's experience during the Holocaust in the Netherlands. Author David Tabatsky recounts the true story of Salomon Kool who survived the Nazis in the 1940s even as the rest of his family perished in his book "The Boy Behind The Door." Tabatsky has written a book for teenagers and adults alike but he said with each passing year, it's more important than ever that young people understand what the Holocaust was all about. "These are things that are very important, especially in the times that we live in where the political situation and the far-right movements are very dangerous, and I think the younger generation needs to understand that they must take responsibility to be sure that individual and communal freedom is perpetuated in our world," he said. You can watch my full interview with Tabatsky below!
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Vendors, collectors enjoy final Historic Hanna's Town antique market of the 2022 season
After a successful day of antiquing, Ron and Bettie Carlson packed their car with unique finds — a Middle Eastern camel saddle, a rare wool Steiff bear and a carefully crafted walking stick. The pair, from Murrysville, bought the items during Sunday’s Antique & Collectibles Market at Historic Hanna’s...
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Go On, Be Nebby with the Architecturally Diverse Bellevue House Tour
An architectural historian and preservationist, as well as a real estate agent, Justin Greenawalt and his husband, Christopher Eddy, took their time lovingly restoring their Arts-and-Crafts-style home along North Euclid Avenue in Bellevue to its former glory. In August, the couple purchased the house next door, which, although it had...
Comments / 0