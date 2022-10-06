PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Jewish high holidays come to a close, A McKeesport native now living in New York City has written a book about one teenager's experience during the Holocaust in the Netherlands. Author David Tabatsky recounts the true story of Salomon Kool who survived the Nazis in the 1940s even as the rest of his family perished in his book "The Boy Behind The Door." Tabatsky has written a book for teenagers and adults alike but he said with each passing year, it's more important than ever that young people understand what the Holocaust was all about. "These are things that are very important, especially in the times that we live in where the political situation and the far-right movements are very dangerous, and I think the younger generation needs to understand that they must take responsibility to be sure that individual and communal freedom is perpetuated in our world," he said. You can watch my full interview with Tabatsky below!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO