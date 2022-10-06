ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh

I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

The Moonshot Museum is opening on Pittsburgh’s Northside

Photo above courtesy of the Moonshot Museum. Pittsburgh kids have a unique chance to be a part of history at the city’s new Moonshot Museum, set to open on Oct. 15 on the Northside. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the local company Astrobotic has partnered with the newly created nonprofit museum to put kids in the center of the space race.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Family Fall Fest at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Are you ready for the First Annual Family Fall Fest presented by Kidsburgh?. Join Kidsburgh and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, October 15th for a night full of games, giveaways, good food, and so much more family fun!. Admission to Family Fall Fest includes a ticket to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses

Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local jeweler suing PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
UNIONTOWN, PA
cohaitungchi.com

33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
PITTSBURGH, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Apple dumplings return this week

Germaine Sickles’ famous apple dumplings will be available this week in Monongahela while supplies last. For the past two years, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish has sponsored pop-up bakeries in various seasons that offer home made, “almost famous” sweet treats. To read the rest of the story,...
MONONGAHELA, PA
fatherpitt.com

Mellon Hall, Duquesne University

It is surprising to discover, considering how many of his buildings sprouted in other cities, that this is the only building by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in Pittsburgh. (The IBM Building in Allegheny Center was by his architectural firm, but the design was actually by one of his minions in his Chicago office.) It is an unusually long and low building by his standards, but it is otherwise a typical Miesian black box on stilts. Here we see it from across the river with a long lens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'The Boy Behind The Door:' Pittsburgh native's new book recalls the true story of a Holocaust survivor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Jewish high holidays come to a close, A McKeesport native now living in New York City has written a book about one teenager's experience during the Holocaust in the Netherlands. Author David Tabatsky recounts the true story of Salomon Kool who survived the Nazis in the 1940s even as the rest of his family perished in his book "The Boy Behind The Door." Tabatsky has written a book for teenagers and adults alike but he said with each passing year, it's more important than ever that young people understand what the Holocaust was all about. "These are things that are very important, especially in the times that we live in where the political situation and the far-right movements are very dangerous, and I think the younger generation needs to understand that they must take responsibility to be sure that individual and communal freedom is perpetuated in our world," he said. You can watch my full interview with Tabatsky below!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.

Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Go On, Be Nebby with the Architecturally Diverse Bellevue House Tour

An architectural historian and preservationist, as well as a real estate agent, Justin Greenawalt and his husband, Christopher Eddy, took their time lovingly restoring their Arts-and-Crafts-style home along North Euclid Avenue in Bellevue to its former glory. In August, the couple purchased the house next door, which, although it had...
BELLEVUE, PA

