ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Affordable-housing proposal for site near Tysons receives generally favorable reviews

By BRIAN TROMPETER, Sun Gazette Newspapers
Inside Nova
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density

Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax may try out speed-monitoring cameras as a pilot program

Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries

An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police

Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax County, VA
Real Estate
Fairfax County, VA
Business
Tysons, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Tysons, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Tysons, VA
Government
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Inside Nova

Local Alzheimer's Association 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' is this Saturday

More than 500 residents of Prince William and Fauquier counties and the surrounding area are expected to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Virginia Tri-Counties at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas Oct. 15. Among this year’s participants will be Warrenton resident Tracy Boothe, captain of...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax

A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Historic Buildings#Mass Transit#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Board Of Supervisors#Tysons Llc#Capital One#Mclean Metrorail
Inside Nova

George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall

Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee

Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Inside Nova

State trooper injured in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County. At 2:51 p.m., the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover. As the trooper saw a traffic violation he attempted...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man dies after being struck by car outside Manassas

A 41-year-old Manassas man died after he was struck by a car while crossing Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas on Oct. 5. Police were called to the intersection near Chatsworth Drive at 9:04 p.m., where they found the driver of a 2021 GMC Arcadia was traveling northbound when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man killed in crash on Horner Road

A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday on Horner Road in Woodbridge. The wreck happened just after 9:50 p.m. near Millwood Drive when the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on Horner lost control approaching a sharp curve. The car crossed over the double...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

No worries in Generals big football win over Langley

As it turned out, head coach Josh Shapiro’s pregame concerns regarding his Washington-Liberty Generals possibly playing poorly in their Oct. 7 Liberty District football game were misplaced. The Generals performed very well in the high-school contest, building a 28-0 halftime lead en route to defeating the host Langley Saxons,...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Knights, Patriots, Warriors lose in football action

The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards

The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy