Affordable-housing proposal for site near Tysons receives generally favorable reviews

A 41-year-old Manassas man died after he was struck by a car while crossing Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas on Oct. 5. Police were called to the intersection near Chatsworth Drive at 9:04 p.m., where they found the driver of a 2021 GMC Arcadia was traveling northbound when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO