Tschabalala Self’s Poetic New Paintings Explore the Meaning of Home

With rounded bouncy thighs, pointy elbows and splayed rubbery fingers, a woman in a lemon yellow slip dress, knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat sits on a turquoise chair that is only half solid. She is one of Harlem-born visual artist Tschabalala Self’s Black bodies: this time a bronze sculpture brightening the grey new-build backdrop of Coal Drops Yard in London’s St Pancras. The chair – with flimsy scribbled legs that defy perspective and a curved ironwork frame with unfinished lines that engulf its sitter – resembles more of a hasty sketch than a three-dimensional object. The body, too, follows the line of the hand: the twisted neckline on the dress, the impossibly pointed toes – yet it is fleshy and corporeal. Unlike the chair, the body is unmistakably solid.
VISUAL ART
The Rings of Power Star Morfydd Clark on 24 Hours in A&E

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I think 24 Hours in A&E is one of the most profound programmes on TV. It makes you fall in love with people, inspires huge empathy and shows all the work the NHS does – the doctors, nurses, porters, receptionists, every member of the team. It also highlights how, no matter what we are going through, we somehow manage to be funny and maintain a sense of humour. It’s beautiful – sometimes terribly sad, but a beautiful slice of humanity at its best. As an actor I’m more obsessed with people than with other actors. I was compelled by this show, it moved me in a completely unexpected way. The way the staff treat older and possibly more lonely people always stands out to me, too. It makes me think of that Van Gogh quote – ‘There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.’ When you’re watching this show, you really feel that.”
TV SERIES

