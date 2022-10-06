Read full article on original website
Related
This 3-Step Method For Creating A Capsule Wardrobe (Without Buying All New Stuff) Is Going Viral On Instagram, And It's Really Smart
It works with whatever is already in your closet right now.
anothermag.com
Tschabalala Self’s Poetic New Paintings Explore the Meaning of Home
With rounded bouncy thighs, pointy elbows and splayed rubbery fingers, a woman in a lemon yellow slip dress, knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat sits on a turquoise chair that is only half solid. She is one of Harlem-born visual artist Tschabalala Self’s Black bodies: this time a bronze sculpture brightening the grey new-build backdrop of Coal Drops Yard in London’s St Pancras. The chair – with flimsy scribbled legs that defy perspective and a curved ironwork frame with unfinished lines that engulf its sitter – resembles more of a hasty sketch than a three-dimensional object. The body, too, follows the line of the hand: the twisted neckline on the dress, the impossibly pointed toes – yet it is fleshy and corporeal. Unlike the chair, the body is unmistakably solid.
anothermag.com
The Rings of Power Star Morfydd Clark on 24 Hours in A&E
This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I think 24 Hours in A&E is one of the most profound programmes on TV. It makes you fall in love with people, inspires huge empathy and shows all the work the NHS does – the doctors, nurses, porters, receptionists, every member of the team. It also highlights how, no matter what we are going through, we somehow manage to be funny and maintain a sense of humour. It’s beautiful – sometimes terribly sad, but a beautiful slice of humanity at its best. As an actor I’m more obsessed with people than with other actors. I was compelled by this show, it moved me in a completely unexpected way. The way the staff treat older and possibly more lonely people always stands out to me, too. It makes me think of that Van Gogh quote – ‘There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.’ When you’re watching this show, you really feel that.”
Comments / 0