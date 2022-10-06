Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar

Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM .

Will Ferrell was recently seen at a bar in Idaho.

Mackay, a small town of about 500 people in central Idaho, was recently graced with the actor's presence.

The owners of Perks Place told KTVB that Ferrell came walking into the local bar around 8 p.m.

“I actually thought it was just like a doppelgänger-type thing,” Perks Place owner Dannette Uriarte said. “I was making some drinks and I turned around while he was playing pool and it was actually Will Ferrell.”

Uriarte said Ferrell was on a fly-fishing trip with some buddies that started in Ketchum and Sun Valley.

“They were fishing along the way from there to here. He wanted to stop in and get some foods," Uriarte said. "So they were actually waiting for a pizza to be done at another establishment here in town and they came by Perks, and they played pool for about 2 ½ hours and it was a good time, he was a really nice guy."

Uriarte said Ferrell ordered a Manhattan, then later switched to Coors Light.

“It's nice to have the celebrities come in, you know, they're out here just doing normal people things,” another Perks Place owner, Jerry Hattaway, said. “Most of the people that were here treated him with respect and didn't try to bombard him with questions and stuff like that and it was really nice.”

It is an encounter Mackay and those at the bar will remember for some time. You might even call it another 'perk' of going to Perks Place.

“We have a great little historical bar here and obviously, you never know who you're going to run into,” Uriarte said.

Perks Place has been in Mackay since 1916. The new owners bought it in March. They said Ferrell is their first celebrity sighting.

