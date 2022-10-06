Joseph Wesley Dosser passed away Sept. 28, 2022, at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital. Wes was born in February 1933 and raised in Centralia, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty. Together they have a son and two daughters, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Newell-Hoerling...

