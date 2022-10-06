Read full article on original website
NYSE’s Lynn Martin says IPOs will find a balance between 2021’s Silicon Valley frenzy and this year’s drought
The public markets have weathered a tumultuous 2022 across the board, leading many startups to stay on the sidelines until valuations recover and investors feel more bullish. Meanwhile, IPO activity has free fallen from all-time highs in 2021 when startup valuations were through the roof amid the bull market. Lynn...
Lawmakers question bank CEOs on efforts to close the racial wealth gap
WASHINGTON, D.C. — CEOs from the country’s top banks are facing mounting pressure to address the growing racial wealth gap. Studies show that the net wealth of a typical black family in America is around one-tenth that of the average white family. The U.S. Treasury Department says wealth...
