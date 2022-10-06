Read full article on original website
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. "I have the votes," the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he's locked down...
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
Biden's marijuana pardon highlighted in Falls City probation case
FALLS CITY – A Richardson County defense attorney argued Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s pardon of marijuana possession offenses is yet another sign of the decriminalization of marijuana and said users should not be disqualified from probation. Attorney Steven Mercure said Tuesday’s sentencing of 26-year-old Eric Abney of...
Five takeaways from Ohio's US Senate debate
The debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's closer-than-expected Senate contest began with a testy exchange on the economy and quickly devolved from there into a contentious -- and at times personal -- clash. This race was not a contest Republicans believed would require as much...
Fact check: Herschel Walker's false and misleading recent claims
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman's abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.
White House says all LA council members caught making racist remarks should resign
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden believes all LA City Council members on a leaked audio recording in which racist language was used should resign.
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. The proposed rule announced by the Labor Department on Tuesday aims...
Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET
Jake Tapper, CNN's chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden. The interview is Biden's first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on "CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper."
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. "Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
Arizona Supreme Court to decide on attorney general’s request to execute Murray Hooper
The Arizona Supreme Court is set to meet Wednesday to decide whether the state can move forward with its third execution of the year. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed...
Biden calls for resignation of LA city council members over racist remarks
White House calls recording of council members in a meeting last year ‘unacceptable’ and ‘appalling’
