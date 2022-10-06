ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents

First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago

When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
Biden's marijuana pardon highlighted in Falls City probation case

FALLS CITY – A Richardson County defense attorney argued Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s pardon of marijuana possession offenses is yet another sign of the decriminalization of marijuana and said users should not be disqualified from probation. Attorney Steven Mercure said Tuesday’s sentencing of 26-year-old Eric Abney of...
Five takeaways from Ohio's US Senate debate

The debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's closer-than-expected Senate contest began with a testy exchange on the economy and quickly devolved from there into a contentious -- and at times personal -- clash. This race was not a contest Republicans believed would require as much...
Fact check: Herschel Walker's false and misleading recent claims

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman's abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status

The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. The proposed rule announced by the Labor Department on Tuesday aims...
Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET

Jake Tapper, CNN's chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden. The interview is Biden's first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on "CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper."
