Read full article on original website
Related
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
northeastoregonnow.com
Chinook Retention Now Prohibited on Mainstem Columbia River
Fishery managers have closed Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook is now prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Highway 395...
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Chronicle
Washington Officials Determine Six Wolves Found Dead Were Poisoned
State wildlife officials have determined that six wolves found dead in Stevens County in February had been poisoned. The news was announced Monday during the state's September wolf report briefing. It's the first official confirmation that the wolves were poisoned. However, rumors of the deaths, including allegations of poisoning, had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
KHQ Right Now
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
Chronicle
Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge Repairs to Resume This Week
Beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Granite Construction contractor crews will resume bridge deck patch work in the northbound direction on the Interstate 5 Cowlitz River bridge. This week’s work will end on Thursday, Oct. 13. The patch work requires around-the-clock lane closures. The Washington state Department of Transportation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Critical’ ag teacher shortage looms in Tri-Cities, rural Eastern WA
Nationally, about 400 positions go unfilled every year.
Chronicle
WDFW Authorizes Second Hunt for Smackout Wolves After Continued Cattle Killings
Stevens County rancher Ted Wishon has spent more than three decades protecting and caring for cattle, so he is finding it more and more difficult to turn the herd out to graze in wolf territory, even on his private lands. “It feels bad to say, ‘Well, I don’t know what...
MyNorthwest.com
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend
Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr. Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?. The gathering was the 7th year for the...
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
nbcrightnow.com
The cost of hay is increasing locally affecting crop harvest prices
Inflation is affecting everyone, whether it be at the pump or the grocery stores. Local farmers are having the same problems but it's not just about labor and shipping. Middleton Farmers co-owner Scott Middleton says "It's not only just in labor, but we have fuel prices and labor prices are higher and also fertilizer and so it's kind of a difficult situation in Washington state as we're getting hit by those three big ones."
nbcrightnow.com
Gas leak closes roads, leads to evacuations in Southridge area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated. According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
Comments / 0