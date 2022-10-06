ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
northeastoregonnow.com

Chinook Retention Now Prohibited on Mainstem Columbia River

Fishery managers have closed Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook is now prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Highway 395...
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Washington Officials Determine Six Wolves Found Dead Were Poisoned

State wildlife officials have determined that six wolves found dead in Stevens County in February had been poisoned. The news was announced Monday during the state's September wolf report briefing. It's the first official confirmation that the wolves were poisoned. However, rumors of the deaths, including allegations of poisoning, had...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Pasco, WA
City
Chinook, WA
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
Chronicle

Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge Repairs to Resume This Week

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Granite Construction contractor crews will resume bridge deck patch work in the northbound direction on the Interstate 5 Cowlitz River bridge. This week’s work will end on Thursday, Oct. 13. The patch work requires around-the-clock lane closures. The Washington state Department of Transportation...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Coho Salmon#Columbia River#Biologists
MyNorthwest.com

Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state

The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NEWStalk 870

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The cost of hay is increasing locally affecting crop harvest prices

Inflation is affecting everyone, whether it be at the pump or the grocery stores. Local farmers are having the same problems but it's not just about labor and shipping. Middleton Farmers co-owner Scott Middleton says "It's not only just in labor, but we have fuel prices and labor prices are higher and also fertilizer and so it's kind of a difficult situation in Washington state as we're getting hit by those three big ones."
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy