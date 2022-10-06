Inflation is affecting everyone, whether it be at the pump or the grocery stores. Local farmers are having the same problems but it's not just about labor and shipping. Middleton Farmers co-owner Scott Middleton says "It's not only just in labor, but we have fuel prices and labor prices are higher and also fertilizer and so it's kind of a difficult situation in Washington state as we're getting hit by those three big ones."

