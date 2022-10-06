Read full article on original website
Louis Coleman sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and death of Jassy Correia
"To this day, Louis Coleman has shown no remorse." Louis D. Coleman III, 36, of Providence, R.I. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday, for the kidnapping and killing of Jassy Correia according to the United States Attorney’s Office. “Jassy Correia was a vibrant...
Disturbing incidents at suburban school believed to be pranks: police
Police say two recent security incidents at Lake Forest High School appear to be nothing more than student pranks with no danger to students or staff.
