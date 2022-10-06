ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

kchanews.com

North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim

A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
DECORAH, IA
KAAL-TV

Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KGLO News

Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation

NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
KIMT

Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
kwayradio.com

2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme

A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done

The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City man dies in apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
WQAD

Rock Falls family home destroyed by fire Monday night

ROCK FALLS, Iowa — A fire broke out at a Rock Falls home Monday and resulted in major damage, according to the Rock Falls Fire Department. Flames raged and smoke billowed from the building on the corner of East Thome Road and Polo Road after it broke out sometime before 6 p.m.
ROCK FALLS, IA
algonaradio.com

Algona Man Charged with Arson

–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
ALGONA, IA

