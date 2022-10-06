Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Mob Psycho 100 Watch Order: How to Watch Series, OVA, Specials
The story of Mob Psycho 100 expands as Season 3 premieres as part of the fall anime season. Fans can rejoice as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama returns to action! To celebrate Mob’s return, here’s the ultimate Mob Psycho 100 watch order including OVA and specials for everyone’s viewing pleasure!
George R.R. Martin: ‘House of the Dragon’ Needs 40 Episodes to Tell Full Story, Paddy Considine ‘Deserves an Emmy’
George R.R. Martin wrote in an Oct. 11 blog post that “House of the Dragon” will need to run a total of 40 episodes if it wants to fully tell the story of the Targaryen civil war, commonly referred to as the Dance of Dragons. The first season of the HBO prequel series runs 10 episodes, so Martin is envisioning a four-season run for the show. HBO has already greenlit a second season of “House of the Dragon.” “When I was a boy, shows had 39 episodes a season,” Martin wrote. “By the time I was writing for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’...
epicstream.com
Is Overwatch 2 an Update or a Sequel Explained
Blizzard fans, the long-awaited Overwatch 2 is finally here, and what's more is that the servers are actually, finally, working too, so you'll now be able to play the game, which will be nice for fans. However, the launch of Overwatch 2 has brought back the debate as to whether Overwatch 2 is actually a whole new game or if it's just an update to Overwatch. So, in this article, we'll explain if Overwatch 2 is an update or a full-fledged sequel.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Brings Back Important Character in the Dance of the Dragons
There was a lot going on in House of the Dragon Episode 8. In addition to worrying about two of the lords of the most powerful Houses from Old Valyria being close to death, it was also confirmed that the younger Targaryens are ready to kill each other at any given moment. However, The Lord of the Tides also brought back a major character who will play a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons.
epicstream.com
HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name
HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
