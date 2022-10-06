Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Mills Legacy Preserved in Rochester Greenbelt
After the scares of the 1855-56 Indian Wars, Pacific Northwest settlers abandoned most of the nearly four dozen forts and blockhouses. But Elkanah and Laurinda Vianna Mills sold their home on Mud Mountain southeast of Chehalis and, with their daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Mary Jane (Mills) Brown, stayed on Sidney Ford’s farm.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Joseph Wesley Dosser: 1933-2022
Joseph Wesley Dosser passed away Sept. 28, 2022, at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital. Wes was born in February 1933 and raised in Centralia, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty. Together they have a son and two daughters, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Newell-Hoerling...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Martin III: 1989-2022
David Lee Martin III passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 28, 2022. David was born Nov. 18, 1989 to David Martin II and Tami Martin. David had a true love for the outdoors. He enjoyed riding quads with his nephew, hunting and fishing. He had a special love for his daughter Sophia Martin.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 11, 2022
• MARY J. DAVIS, 81, Winlock, died Oct. 6 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • ODIS RAY SHELDON, 74, Winlock, died Oct. 6 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Dinner to Raise Funds For W.F. West Sports Scheduled for Oct. 22
The Bearcat Booster Club is hosting a dinner with a live and silent auction to support W.F. West High School sports on Oct. 22. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. while the dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Chronicle
Centralia Outlets Mark Fire Prevention Week by Showing Student Artwork
The Centralia Outlets are celebrating the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. The week to raise awareness for fire safety began Oct. 9 and lasts through Oct. 15. The outlets are partnering with fire departments from around Lewis County while showing artwork from talented local grade school children emphasizing this year’s theme of “fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Lewis County Deserves Murphy for Sheriff
What’s in a name? All too often we put our trust in a name instead of what‘s behind that name. Sheriff Rob Snaza has been able to fool us the past few years with his charismatic personality, big hat, reflective sunglasses, crisp uniform and his fancy car. Everywhere...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Centralia Can Be a Leader on Homeless Issue
Gather Church Pastor Cole Meckle raises a vital question: where will the homeless go? Centralia has much abandoned industrial land nearby. Reminds me of Borah Hall at the University of Idaho. Four-story, steel doors, block interior walls, concrete floors. It was reputedly modeled on plans for a jail barracks. Cheap...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Chronicle
Powerful Teaching and Learning: How Teaching Was Revolutionized in the Chehalis School District
Editor’s note: This is the second installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. Read the previous installment here. When Duane Baker started working with the Chehalis School District in 2013, he found...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Incumbent Backs Brummer for County Commissioner
As the current Lewis County commissioner for district 3, I am often asked who would be the best person to fill my seat since I am not running. I have not wavered in my answer that I intend to vote for Scott Brummer. Scott is a longtime Lewis County resident...
Chronicle
Ghost Tours Coming to the Lewis County Historical Museum
The South Sound Paranormal Research Team will be at the Lewis County Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 15, to lead anyone brave enough to attend through a guided museum tour. This tour will feature ghostly stories of museum-goers throughout the years and a tour of the attic where electronic voice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Ballots to Be Mailed in Lewis County on Oct. 19
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 53,395 ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters within Lewis County. Ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes the week of Oct. 24-28. The U.S. Postal Service says it can take up to seven to 10 days for delivery. If ballot packets have not been received by Oct. 28, voters may receive a replacement ballot by any of the following methods:
Chronicle
‘It Was a Save’: Barn Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House; Donations Accepted
Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal barn on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday. The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.
Chronicle
Riverside Fire Authority Hosts Mass Casualty Training Exercise for Lewis County Responders
First responders across Lewis County were invited to a mass casualty incident training exercise hosted at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday. According to the county’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management Ross McDowell, the event saw a good response from EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement. “I like how they...
Chronicle
Man Falls to Death at Point Defiance in Tacoma After Climbing Cliff to Escape Rising Tide
A 42-year-old man died Sunday evening at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma after he tried to climb a cliff to escape the rising tide and fell about 200 feet. The man has not been publicly identified, and a cause of death has not been determined. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 4:10 p.m. to Five Mile Drive after a person found the man's body in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
Chronicle
Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday
A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is Best Qualified Commissioner Candidate
I support Harry Bhagwandin for Lewis County Commissioner District 3 and I have supported him since the primary in August when there were five candidates. Why do I support Harry? Because he’s qualified for the job. He has a proven track record of working aggressively to bring our state and federal tax dollars back to our communities. To quote Harry, "We need to plan for good growth or we are going to lose this natural beauty."
Chronicle
Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout
From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
Comments / 0