On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 53,395 ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters within Lewis County. Ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes the week of Oct. 24-28. The U.S. Postal Service says it can take up to seven to 10 days for delivery. If ballot packets have not been received by Oct. 28, voters may receive a replacement ballot by any of the following methods:

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO