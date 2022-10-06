ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Oxygen

‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later

Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
MINOT, ND
Daily Voice

Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police

Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Associated Press

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury. “It’s an old book describing guerrilla warfare,” said Impola. “So, it’s used as a manual on how to train, how to build bombs, how to create booby traps. Basically, how to maim or harm people.” Impola’s testimony came during the first day of the trial for Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
LOTHIAN, MD
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC

OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
