fox5dc.com
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WTOP
DC man gets 9 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend more than 50 times
On Friday, a District man was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 50 times after breaking into her apartment under the influence of PCP, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Back in July 2022,...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial
Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury. “It’s an old book describing guerrilla warfare,” said Impola. “So, it’s used as a manual on how to train, how to build bombs, how to create booby traps. Basically, how to maim or harm people.” Impola’s testimony came during the first day of the trial for Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
fox5dc.com
Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC
OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
