Martha's Vineyard Times
The Steamship Authority’s port council approved a $132 million 2023 operating budget and rate increases Tuesday morning. The six council members in attendance represent Barnstable, Falmouth, Fairhaven, Nantucket, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury voted unanimously on the budget and the rates. However, no vote came from New Bedford as that seat remains unfilled. The port council is solely an advisory board. The budget and rate increases won’t become official unless passed by the board, which meets on Oct. 18.
A single chair, adorned with lures and bucktails, sits in a Lobsterville Beach parking spot in Aquinnah. On it, is a sign that reads: “Reserved for Jim Wareing.”. Fishermen Island-wide have been honoring the memory of their fellow angler following Wareing’s unexpected passing the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. He had just celebrated his 51st birthday Sept. 29. Last week, representatives of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby issued a statement on its website and social media platforms: “With much sadness the Derby Committee notes the sudden passing of long time Derby shore angler Jim Wareing. Fishing the Derby with close friends and new acquaintances alike was one of Jim’s singular passions.”
