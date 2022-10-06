Missouri Task Force 1 is headed home. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was demobilized over the weekend and began packing for the return trip home Saturday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County around noon Wednesday. They will participate in a deployment exercise in Perry, Georgia, on the way home and will leave most of the equipment in a secure location in that area. The task members will return on two charter buses, one truck and trailer, and the command vehicle.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO