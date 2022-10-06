Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on felon in possession of a firearm charge
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Friday sentenced a man from Cahokia, Illinois to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions. Freddie Tilmon, 31, pleaded guilty on June 7 to two counts of being a felon in possession of...
kjluradio.com
Authorities capture Franklin County woman who was on the run in suspected vehicle theft case
A Franklin County woman who was on the run after allegedly stealing a car is captured. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, was arrested Sunday. Officers say they received information that Bell was in a home in the 100 block of Rocky River Road in St. Clair, and she was found hiding inside the residence. Bell was taken into custody without incident. She’s being held on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Four young men wounded in St. Joseph weekend shooting
Four young men sustained non-life-threatening wounds from a weekend shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police say the four were shot after leaving a party at Mollus Hall, located on Illinois Avenue in south St. Joseph. Police say the victims had been reported to have left the scene, but later...
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
kinyradio.com
Anchor Point man with warrant out of Missouri arrested
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man with an arrest warrant out of Missouri was arrested in Alaska Monday in Anchor Point. Monday at 10:50 in the morning, Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point conducted a traffic stop near Mile 151 Sterling Highway for a moving violation. An investigation determined the...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash Tuesday morning involving five motorcyclists, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened westbound on I-44 near Lewis Road. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Investigators...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
kq2.com
SJPD: 4 injured in Saturday night shooting
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed four people were shot late Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue. Police said that four males, all in their late-teens, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
House fire in St. Charles County
Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in St. Charles County.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 returning home to Boone County
Missouri Task Force 1 is headed home. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was demobilized over the weekend and began packing for the return trip home Saturday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County around noon Wednesday. They will participate in a deployment exercise in Perry, Georgia, on the way home and will leave most of the equipment in a secure location in that area. The task members will return on two charter buses, one truck and trailer, and the command vehicle.
Clarksville man arrested in Missouri accused of making violent threats against US government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Northwest Missouri man seriously injured in Morgan County ATV wreck
A man from northwest Missouri suffers seriously injuries following an ATV crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua Adkins, 39, of Savannah, was driving the ATV on Highway 135 just west of Gravois Mills, Saturday afternoon, when he made a quick turn on an embankment and overturned several times.
Fort Leonard Wood shooting resulted in one injury and an arrest
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Wood emergency services responded to a shooting last night that resulted in one injury and one arrest. According to a press release from the U.S. Army fort, the shooting happened at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Oct. 4. The injured person received medical care on-site by General Leonard Wood Army […]
