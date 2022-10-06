ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Authorities capture Franklin County woman who was on the run in suspected vehicle theft case

A Franklin County woman who was on the run after allegedly stealing a car is captured. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, was arrested Sunday. Officers say they received information that Bell was in a home in the 100 block of Rocky River Road in St. Clair, and she was found hiding inside the residence. Bell was taken into custody without incident. She’s being held on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later

Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
Anchor Point man with warrant out of Missouri arrested

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man with an arrest warrant out of Missouri was arrested in Alaska Monday in Anchor Point. Monday at 10:50 in the morning, Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point conducted a traffic stop near Mile 151 Sterling Highway for a moving violation. An investigation determined the...
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning

A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
SJPD: 4 injured in Saturday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed four people were shot late Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue. Police said that four males, all in their late-teens, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks

A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
Missouri Task Force 1 returning home to Boone County

Missouri Task Force 1 is headed home. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was demobilized over the weekend and began packing for the return trip home Saturday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County around noon Wednesday. They will participate in a deployment exercise in Perry, Georgia, on the way home and will leave most of the equipment in a secure location in that area. The task members will return on two charter buses, one truck and trailer, and the command vehicle.
Northwest Missouri man seriously injured in Morgan County ATV wreck

A man from northwest Missouri suffers seriously injuries following an ATV crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua Adkins, 39, of Savannah, was driving the ATV on Highway 135 just west of Gravois Mills, Saturday afternoon, when he made a quick turn on an embankment and overturned several times.
