Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More
Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
ETOnline.com
'Mythic Quest' Adds Joe Manganiello to Season 3 of Workplace Comedy: Watch the Trailer
Mythic Quest is back with season 3 as the workplace comedy co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney continues to follow the unexpected antics of the employees at a video game developer. Joining the series is guest star Joe Manganiello, who can be seen in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series.
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)
When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
ETOnline.com
'Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Marries 'Ozark's Marc Menchaca With Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner in Attendance
It's a match made in TV heaven! Game of Thrones star Lena Headey tied the knot with Ozark actor Marc Menchaca in a gorgeous ceremony in Puglia, Italy, over the weekend, in what turned out to be a mini GoT reunion. The wedding was attended by several GoT alum, including...
ETOnline.com
Why Matt LeBlanc Has No Plans to Appear on His 'Friends' Co-Stars' TV Shows (Exclusive)
As much as we'd love a Friends reunion, Matt LeBlanc says it's not in the cards. The cast has all gone on to star in various movies and television shows since departing the beloved sitcom, LeBlanc included, with Courteney Cox most recently appearing on Shining Vale, Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, Lisa Kudrow on Space Force. ET spoke to LeBlanc at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he explained why he won't be appearing on his former co-stars' new TV shows -- for now.
ETOnline.com
Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids
Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better. “It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said...
ETOnline.com
Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger in Impressive Hercules Costume on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Joseph Baena wowed during Disney + night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model went full Hercules in a shirtless ensemble complete with a styled mullet as he performed with his partner, Daniella Karagach. The moment was also a nod to Baena's famous father,...
ETOnline.com
'Deadpool' Actor T.J. Miller Claims Ryan Reynolds Hates Him: 'Would Not Work with Him Again'
Sorry to break it to you Deadpool fans, but the return of T.J. Miller in the third installment of the superhero saga is not likely. In a new interview on The Adam Carolla Show, the actor and comedian said he thinks his Deadpool co-star, Ryan Reynolds, hates him. "As the...
ETOnline.com
'And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Rocks Extravagant Headwear in This Must-See Costume
As excitement grows for the second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of Sex and the City, these stunning photos of Nicole Ari Parker dressed head-to-toe in Valentino will only make viewers more impatient!. Parker, who plays the role of Lisa Todd Wexley in the series, was photographed...
ETOnline.com
Angela Lansbury, Beloved Actress and 'Murder, She Wrote' Star, Dead at 96
Dame Angela Lansbury -- movie star, stage sensation and beloved television icon with a career spanning more than seven decades -- has died. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30am, today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's rep, Michael McConnell, said in a statement to ET on behalf of the actress' family. "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars': Inside Jessie James Decker's Jaw-Dropping 'Hocus Pocus' Makeover (Exclusive)
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were dead ringers for Hocus Pocus' Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson during Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night. The pair went all-out with their costumes for Monday's competition, dancing the Jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2. Decker looked nearly identical to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, while Bersten channeled her zombie boyfriend.
ETOnline.com
Mila Kunis and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Lying to Their Kids to Get Out of Playdates
Mila Kunis jokingly admitted to lying to her kids in an effort to alleviate their busy social calendars while appearing on a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show. "This thing of like, if you invite one kid to a birthday, you have to invite the classroom?" Kunis told Kelly Clarkson on the host's talk show. "That's gotta go."
ETOnline.com
'Back to the Future' Stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite at Comic Con
Marty McFly and Doc Brown are back in action! Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con Sunday, for an official Back to the Future reunion, where they reminisced over their iconic roles in the beloved film trilogy. The panel kicked off with the actors recalling...
ETOnline.com
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
ETOnline.com
Angela Lansbury Dead at 96: Josh Gad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More Stars Pay Tribute
Angela Lansbury is being remembered. Shortly after news broke on Tuesday that the celebrated actress died in her sleep at her Los Angeles home, tributes poured in on social media for the Murder, She Wrote star, who was days away from celebrating her 97th birthday at the time of her death.
ETOnline.com
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
ETOnline.com
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice
Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
ETOnline.com
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
