Us Weekly

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
ETOnline.com

Why Matt LeBlanc Has No Plans to Appear on His 'Friends' Co-Stars' TV Shows (Exclusive)

As much as we'd love a Friends reunion, Matt LeBlanc says it's not in the cards. The cast has all gone on to star in various movies and television shows since departing the beloved sitcom, LeBlanc included, with Courteney Cox most recently appearing on Shining Vale, Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, Lisa Kudrow on Space Force. ET spoke to LeBlanc at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he explained why he won't be appearing on his former co-stars' new TV shows -- for now.
ETOnline.com

Angela Lansbury, Beloved Actress and 'Murder, She Wrote' Star, Dead at 96

Dame Angela Lansbury -- movie star, stage sensation and beloved television icon with a career spanning more than seven decades -- has died. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30am, today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's rep, Michael McConnell, said in a statement to ET on behalf of the actress' family. "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."
ETOnline.com

'Dancing With the Stars': Inside Jessie James Decker's Jaw-Dropping 'Hocus Pocus' Makeover (Exclusive)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were dead ringers for Hocus Pocus' Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson during Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night. The pair went all-out with their costumes for Monday's competition, dancing the Jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2. Decker looked nearly identical to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, while Bersten channeled her zombie boyfriend.
ETOnline.com

Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
ETOnline.com

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice

Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday

Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
