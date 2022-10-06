ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and Son Saint West Booed at LA Rams Game Amid Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
ETOnline.com

Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi & Bella for Handling 'Exaggerated' Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive)

Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they've been able to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight in the modern age of tabloids and social media. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had a Tumor Removed From Her Face

Khloe Kardashian on Tuesday revealed she underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face. The 38-year-old Good American co-founder took to Instagram to share all the details in an effort to set the record straight about the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage" on her face. Kardashian shared a series...
ETOnline.com

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
ETOnline.com

Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
ETOnline.com

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Now — Shop the Viral Belt Bag and Its Fleece Version

With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
ETOnline.com

Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes

Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family. The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
