Justin Bieber Thinks Kanye West 'Crossed a Line' With 'Attack' on Wife Hailey, Source Says
Justin Bieber isn't here for the way Kanye "Ye" West spoke about his wife, Hailey, amid the backlash over Kanye's statement-making "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week. A source tells ET that Justin thinks the Donda rapper "crossed a line," and is upset over Kanye's "attack" on his...
Kim Kardashian and Son Saint West Booed at LA Rams Game Amid Kanye West Drama
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi & Bella for Handling 'Exaggerated' Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they've been able to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight in the modern age of tabloids and social media. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had a Tumor Removed From Her Face
Khloe Kardashian on Tuesday revealed she underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face. The 38-year-old Good American co-founder took to Instagram to share all the details in an effort to set the record straight about the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage" on her face. Kardashian shared a series...
Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger in Impressive Hercules Costume on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Joseph Baena wowed during Disney + night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model went full Hercules in a shirtless ensemble complete with a styled mullet as he performed with his partner, Daniella Karagach. The moment was also a nod to Baena's famous father,...
'And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Rocks Extravagant Headwear in This Must-See Costume
As excitement grows for the second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of Sex and the City, these stunning photos of Nicole Ari Parker dressed head-to-toe in Valentino will only make viewers more impatient!. Parker, who plays the role of Lisa Todd Wexley in the series, was photographed...
'Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Pushed People to The Edge With Headlines About Kanye West, Elon Musk and more
Everyone has their breaking point, and the news cycle isn’t helping. Saturday Night Live challenged just how much people could handle before they are sent over the edge during Saturday’s cold open. Bowen Yang played host, Morgan Freegirl, who moderated the show, So You Think You Won’t Snap!,...
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Collab Is on Sale During Amazon's October Prime Day
If you want to take your love for Kim Kardashian's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, then this is the collab for you. The mom, businesswoman, and TV personality teamed up with the sound savants at Beats by Dre for a new earbud release in Kardashian's signature neutral palette — and they're discounted now during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is here and back with can't-miss beauty and skincare deals. If you're looking to give your skin the royal treatment this fall, look no further than Kate Middleton’s ageless beauty regimen. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a long-time user of Biotulin Skin Gel,...
Lizzo Addresses Criticism She Makes Music for White People: 'I Am Making Music From My Black Experience'
Lizzo regularly faces criticism targeting her body, sense of style and everything else under the sun, but the perception that disturbs her "the most" is that she makes music for a white audience. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the "About Damn Time" singer addressed the oft-repeated judgment...
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Now — Shop the Viral Belt Bag and Its Fleece Version
With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
Lizzo Talks Romance With 'Life Mate' Myke Wright and Reveals If She Plans on Getting Married
Lizzo is not only ready to be loved -- she's fully relishing it! The Special singer opened up about her romance with boyfriend Myke Wright in an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, declaring that the comedian, actor, musician, and artist is "everything" to her. "I've known him for over six...
Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes
Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family. The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.
'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)
When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
Joseph Baena Reveals Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Reaction to His 'DWTS' Performances (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena is feeling the love from his famous father. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model has been consistently pulling off impressive performances on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been watching all along. Baena and his pro partner Daniella Karagach -- who...
